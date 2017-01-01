The Director General of the National HIV/AIDS Secretariat (NAS), Alhaji Dr. Momodu Sesay has estimated that there are 54,000 HIV positive infected individuals in Sierra Leone.
The worst part is that 40,000 of those infected are not yet been identified.
“We have 14,000 people that are living with HIV/AIDS in Sierra Leone… These 54,000 people - we don't know all of them… This is a UN AIDS estimation. It is only by testing we would be able to find these 54,000 people,” said Alhaji Dr. Sesay.
He made this statement at an “emergency press talk”, which was meant to probe and clarify issues in a recent headline: “30% of the patients admitted at Connaught Hospital are HIV positive”- Infectious Disease Coordinator.
Though Dr. Sesay did not refute or debunk the claims, [...]