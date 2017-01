“There were more sexual assault cases and cases of domestic violence in 2016 over 2015,” according to the Centre Manager of the Freetown Rainbo Centre, Manama Amara. She continued, “There is a slight increase in the number of cases recorded for 2016 (1,445) when compared to the 2015 records which showed 1,397 cases. Amara explained that rape cases account for 95% of the cases seen at the Centre and 85-90% of victims are between 11 and 15 years of age. “The youngest cases we have received so far are three month old and the oldest is 98 years old”, she explained. A UNDP report, “Assessing Sexual and Gender Based Violence during the Ebola Crisis in Sierra Leone”, carried out by Humanist Watch Salone (HUWASAL), 2015, revealed further statistics. Recorded cases of [...]