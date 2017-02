Monday 30th January, the Chairman and Leader of the Alliance Democratic Party, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray, announced his party's intention to lead a peaceful demonstration to the National Electoral Commission if they fail to announce the election date by the 23rd of February. Yesterday, Hamid Wusha Conteh, the leader for Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) Young Generation voiced his support on behalf of the Party for the said demonstration. “If ADP says they are going to demonstrate, we support them because they are opposition, but we as SLPP we have our Party leaders. They will tell us what to do and we will come out in numbers to join the ADP party. So we will wait for them”. Wusha expressed dissatisfaction on what he considers as the President's delay to announce the [...]