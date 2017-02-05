The mutilated, dead body of 14-year old Sheku Kamara was found in the Gloucester Village on January 10th. Two young men have been arrested and another suspect is on the run.
It is alleged that the two men confronted the deceased about a stolen car stereo that the deceased previously sold. According to the police file, upon arrival at the deceased's house, Abdulai Kamara, the wanted suspect, asked the deceased to refund his money. Apparently, the original owner of the car stereo was nearby.
The two accused suspects, Senesie Mustaph Kargbo and Daniel Kamara, lead the victim away. Daniel Kamara, alias Dice, the second accused, testified before Magistrate Tonia Banett, that the deceased was beaten and dragged along the road. Wounds found on the body are consistent with being [...]