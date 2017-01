“Twas the night before Christmas”, was written by Clement Clarke Moore (1779-1863) in 1822. It is now a tradition in many families to read the poem every Christmas Eve. The poem was first published in the U.S. on the 23rd of December 1823, and it was an immediate success. The Awoko family would like to share this tradition with all of you. Twas the Night before Christmas Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads. And mamma in her 'kerchief, and I in my cap, Had just settled our brains for a long winter's [...]