Supporters of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) Alliance, yesterday vented their anger through a peaceful protest over the decision of the Acting Registrar of the Political Party Registration Commission (PPRC). This event took place at the PPRC office entrance while Chief Sumano Kapen, Imran Sillah and other members of the Alliance were in a[…]

The Child Rights Coalition (CRC) Sierra Leone has recently concluded a validation meeting in Kambia where the organisation brought 35 of its members together to discuss its 2017 to 2020 Strategic Plan. The National Secretary General of the Coalition, Sumaila Seisay reminded the participants that the validation is a continuation of the process they started[…]

Department for International Development (DfID) and African Development Bank (AFDP) have put together funds to improve the water infrastructure in the entire Western Area. The disclosure was made on Tuesday by the two donor agencies at the commissioning of Baoma water project at Goderich. DfID officials at the launching ceremony said, his government plans to[…]

Africa Link Inspection Company does price verifications of goods imported in Sierra Leone and also scans all export and import containers. Africa Link has now installed a modernised scanner at the Sierra Leone Ports Authority. Ekow Hayford, General Manager of Africa Link, said clearing containers was time consuming. Each container needed to be opened and[…]

The Sierra Leone Standards Bureau yesterday denied recent social media reports that plastic rice is currently in circulation in the local market after conducting several tests on rice. According to Deputy Director of the Sierra Leone Standards Bureau, Amadu Jorgor Bah, all food products entering the country through the water quay and Balamya border are usually tested and certified. He said the Bureau is part of the rapid alert system around the world as food products entering the country like flour, sugar and rice are usually tested before being sold to the market. He said reports of plastic rice is false as there is no plastic rice across the country. He said it all started with a social media reports that the Savanna and Sonia rice are plastic, which prompted the Bureau to [...]
Monday 30th January, the Chairman and Leader of the Alliance Democratic Party, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray, announced his party's intention to lead a peaceful demonstration to the National Electoral Commission if they fail to announce the election date by the 23rd of February. Yesterday, Hamid Wusha Conteh, the leader for Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) Young Generation voiced his support on behalf of the Party for the said demonstration. “If ADP says they are going to demonstrate, we support them because they are opposition, but we as SLPP we have our Party leaders. They will tell us what to do and we will come out in numbers to join the ADP party. So we will wait for them”. Wusha expressed dissatisfaction on what he considers as the President's delay to announce the [...]
Karim Bah, 34, was arrested in late January 2017, for house breaking and larceny. It is alleged that Karim Bah broke into his employer's business at Calaba Town, in 2008 and stole a safe deposit box containing Le191 million. During the preliminary testimony before Magistrate Binneh Kamara it was disclosed that the accused was an employee of the Complainant, Ibrahim Gassimu Bah, and was paid on a monthly basis. It was further disclosed that the accused had been working for the Complainant for a very long time. The accused was conversant with the day-to-day management and operations of Gassimu Bah's business. The Police Prosecutor informed the Court that the accused used part of the stolen money to setup his own business at Short Street in Freetown. Karim Bah is currently [...]
Former workers of the Bo City Council, on Wednesday, held a peaceful demonstration outside the Council offices. About 37 workers were recently declared redundant. Some redundant staff claimed they were sacked without reason. Many of the staff have claimed retirement or leaving benefits have not been paid. The Chief Shop Steward, Musa Mustapha said that they have been treated badly by the authorities of the Council. Agnes Damulay, another worker, claimed that she has worked for the Council for over 30 years. She was surprised to hear from the Council that she had been declared redundant without having pay or benefits. Damulay also said, “We went to the local NASSIT office and found out there is nothing there for us.” The Public Relations Officer of the Bo City Council, Pat [...]
The mutilated, dead body of 14-year old Sheku Kamara was found in the Gloucester Village on January 10th. Two young men have been arrested and another suspect is on the run. It is alleged that the two men confronted the deceased about a stolen car stereo that the deceased previously sold. According to the police file, upon arrival at the deceased's house, Abdulai Kamara, the wanted suspect, asked the deceased to refund his money. Apparently, the original owner of the car stereo was nearby. The two accused suspects, Senesie Mustaph Kargbo and Daniel Kamara, lead the victim away. Daniel Kamara, alias Dice, the second accused, testified before Magistrate Tonia Banett, that the deceased was beaten and dragged along the road. Wounds found on the body are consistent with being [...]
Members of Parliament (MP's) yesterday urged the Minister of Transport, Leonard Balongu Koroma, to make sure he hangs heads with the other stakeholders to ensure a win-win situation for the country's economy. The other stakeholders include, Sierra Leone Port Authority (SLPA), National Commission for Privatization (NCP), the Associated Transport and Port Management System (ATPMS) among others, but none of them accompanied the Minister to Parliament for the ratification of the agreement. The absence of these major stakeholders prompted Members of Parliament to raise eyebrows on some salient issues that have to do with the success of the agreement. Presenting the agreement to Members of Parliament for ratification, the Minister of Transport, Leonard Balongu Koroma, maintained [...]