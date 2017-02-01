On the 3rd of December, the mutilated body of 13-year old, Fatmata Missah, was discovered near the farm of her father, Komba Missah, at Nemesedu Village, Kamara Chiefdom in Kono District. It is alleged that five people, including the father of the dead girl, conspired together and killed the girl for four boxes of U.S. dollars.
On Tuesday 31st January 2017, Magistrate Binneh Kamara committed the case of the murder of 13-year old Fatmata to High Court.
Among the witnesses who testified before Magistrate Kamara was Fatmata's teacher, the Scene of Crime Officer, the Charge Officer and the Police Investigator Detective Police Constable, Ibrahim Lahai.
The witnesses presented written statements to the Court, which will serve as evidence in High Court.
The Police Investigator, [...]