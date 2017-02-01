On the re-opening of SLPP Office … “We would never encourage violence” John Benjamin...

During the morning hours of the 29th of January, 2017, a trailer vehicle loaded with a D8 bulldozer got stuck on Gbereh Bridge, along the Masiaka-Gbereh highway causing extensive damage to the bridge and untold suffering of those pedestrians and motorists heading to and from Makeni. The bridge was closed to traffic for over 24-hours.[…]

The National Civil registration Authority (NCRA), National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on Tuesday, paid a visit to the warehouse that hosts the national biometric registrations kits. The kits, according to the Director General of the NCRA, Foday Kamara, cost more than $14 million USD. The 4,080,machines include cameras, finger print[…]

It is now over a year since Ebola left our land; but we still have other Ebola-like fragments or appendages around us that might gather to keep us far from free from other challenges. One of these is elections. These are distracting us at best from properly planning for a very resilient health system that[…]

A new community that sprang up few years ago on the hills overlooking Goderich has now been recognised by the government. The community of Baoma now has a supply of water through a borehole system. During the commissioning of the project yesterday at the community in Goderich, the Minister of Water Resources, Momodu Malagie thanked[…]

In order to build a well-structured and coordinated platform for active citizen participation in governance especially at community level, the Minister of Local Government, Maya Kai- Kai on Tuesday officially launched the Koinadugu District Peace and Development Committee at the Kabala Community Centre. Giving an overview of the project, “Growing inclusive governance in Koinadugu”, John[…]

Born 52 years ago in the Northern District of Koinadugu, Sierra Leone, David Dumbuya was fortunate to grow up in a Catholic Mission home, were he developed his passion for shoes. Despite coming from a humble background, David like any child, focused on education as well as the things that would interest a growing child.[…]

Mohamed Lamin Kamara and Paul Corn have pleaded, “not guilty”, to allegations of conspiracy and murder, during the preliminary opening of High Court for the 2017 session. The two are accused of murdering Hannah Bockarie in August 2016. Bockarie's partially-clad body was found on the Lumley-Aberdeen Beach on August 13th 2016. Hannah's murder attracted the attention of women activists who lead demonstrations in support of women and urging authorities to act efficiently and effectively in prosecuting those responsible. Mohamed Lamin Kamara and Paul Corn were arrested in August 2016, and charged to court on two counts of conspiracy to commit felony and murder. Magistrate Binneh Kamara committed the pair for trial in the High Court. The call-over session was presided over by [...]
The rights of the physically challenged are often trampled upon without them even knowing, simply because most of them know little or nothing about the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD). Those assigned the task of protecting people's rights, including the Human Rights Commission, are also sometimes unaware of international and domesticated laws. The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) with support from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) yesterday Tuesday 31st January concluded training for the HRCSL and the Disability Commission (DC) on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) and Persons with Disability Act 2011. The Convention is the international agreement, which Sierra Leone domesticated [...]
On the 3rd of December, the mutilated body of 13-year old, Fatmata Missah, was discovered near the farm of her father, Komba Missah, at Nemesedu Village, Kamara Chiefdom in Kono District. It is alleged that five people, including the father of the dead girl, conspired together and killed the girl for four boxes of U.S. dollars. On Tuesday 31st January 2017, Magistrate Binneh Kamara committed the case of the murder of 13-year old Fatmata to High Court. Among the witnesses who testified before Magistrate Kamara was Fatmata's teacher, the Scene of Crime Officer, the Charge Officer and the Police Investigator Detective Police Constable, Ibrahim Lahai. The witnesses presented written statements to the Court, which will serve as evidence in High Court. The Police Investigator, [...]
A Child Advocate Paralegal with the Sierra Leone Legal Aid Board was granted Le50 million bail on Tuesday for allegedly defaming and threatening the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children Affairs, Dr. Sylvia Blyden. Ibrahim Kallon is charged with using insulting language and defamatory libel all contrary to the Public Order Act of 1965. It is also alleged that the accused, on Friday 27th January 2017, threatened to kill the Minister. In addition to the Le 50 million bail, the accused should have two sureties who are residents in Freetown. Sureties should also produce a national passport. The bail was approved by the Master and Registrar of the Court. Presiding Magistrate, Binneh Kamara, ordered the Minister and all other prosecution witnesses to appear in Court on [...]