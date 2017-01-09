On the re-opening of SLPP Office … “We would never encourage violence” John Benjamin...

Spending over four decades in politics, the lesson I have learnt is that, no individual is taller than the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP). Albert Joe Demby is a medical practitioner, but chose politics as a career, which earned him the opportunity to serve as Vice-President of Sierra Leone during the country’s civil war. Dr.[…]

Government earned a total of $39 million from two major deals in 2016 – telecoms giant Orange acquired Airtel Sierra Leone and Iluka took over Sierra Rutile. Orange Group bought Airtel Sierra Leone in June 2016 and government received $30 million as capital gains tax. The telecoms operator is present in almost 30 countries on[…]

One of Sierra Leone’s Peoples Party (SLPP) presidential aspirants, Julius Maada Bio, told journalists that presently he does not go to America because there is a problem with immigration. Bio said he asked for asylum a few years ago and it was granted. Later it was revoked. “I appealed and won the appeal. I had[…]

The Sierra Leone Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (SLEITI) has recently concluded a nationwide dissemination of its 2012, 2013 and 2014 reports during which it also discussed with stakeholders how the mining, oil and gas sector could enhance national development in the next ten years. SLEITI’s national coordinator, Mina Horace, said, “Implementing countries were required to[…]

At a well-attended extra ordinary meeting held at the Miatta Conference hall, Brookfield’s, members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), confirmed that Chief Somano Karpen is still the Chairman and Leader of the party. It could be recalled that sometime in December, 2016 the Deputy Chairman and Leader[…]

Ebola orphans and underprivileged children from Street Child enjoyed a day of fun and health activities at the New Brookfields Hotel over the holiday season. The one-day program was geared towards giving the children an experience that embodied the essence of sharing in the Christmas spirit. Through their “Tis the Season to Be Giving” Campaign,[…]

“There were more sexual assault cases and cases of domestic violence in 2016 over 2015,” according to the Centre Manager of the Freetown Rainbo Centre, Manama Amara. She continued, “There is a slight increase in the number of cases recorded for 2016 (1,445) when compared to the 2015 records which showed 1,397 cases. Amara explained that rape cases account for 95% of the cases seen at the Centre and 85-90% of victims are between 11 and 15 years of age. “The youngest cases we have received so far are three month old and the oldest is 98 years old”, she explained. A UNDP report, “Assessing Sexual and Gender Based Violence during the Ebola Crisis in Sierra Leone”, carried out by Humanist Watch Salone (HUWASAL), 2015, revealed further statistics. Recorded cases of [...]
According to the Law Officers Department charged with the responsibility of prosecuting criminal offences in the country, 880 cases were prosecuted in the High Court between January-September 2016. Data revealed from the Laws Officers Department stated that in 2016. In 2016, the Department prosecuted two major murder cases of Fatmata Tucker who murdered her boyfriend Siadu Bangura in a Guest House at Lungi and she was convicted for 30 years after a mitigation plea from her Lawyer Ismael Phillip Mammie as the charges were reduced from murder to manslaughter. The Law officers also prosecuted and convicted Baimba Moi Foray alias LAC and Foday Kamara alias G Fag for the murder of DJ Sydney Buckle. Both Baimba and Foday were convicted for 25 years for conspiracy and sentenced to [...]
The children know that the 25th of December is Christmas Day but many children have never experienced the traditional celebrations of joy, happiness, peace, fun and family. This Christmas was different. One hundred kids from Sierra Leone's poorest western urban slums community  Kroobay, enjoyed a real celebration of Christmas. Augusta Peter-Kamara, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Happy Hearts International Daycare Centre, said she organized the party at the Regent Square Primary School so that children in this deprived slum community would have the opportunity to enjoy Christmas like average kids do. “Happy Hearts Daycare Centre is right opposite the slum,” she added. “I saw the way the kids suffer on a daily basis. We wanted to give them something to [...]
Since 1924, long before Sierra Leone's independence, Governor, Sir Ransford Slater, introduced a Parliament of 21 members  11 appointed and 10 “unofficial”. In 1951, 12 Paramount Chiefs, one per district, were added to the composition of Parliament. In 1961, upon Independence, Parliament became a completely elected body, which existed till 1978 when a one-party State was declared. In 1996, Parliament was restored in a democratic election with Tejan Kabbah as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone. Today, there are 112 directly elected Members of Parliament and 12 Paramount Chiefs. Two political parties are represented in Parliament. The All People's Congress hold 67 seats and the Sierra Leone People's Party hold 42 seats. Out of the 124 members of Parliament, only 15 [...]