On the re-opening of SLPP Office … “We would never encourage violence” John Benjamin...

HIV/AIDS is a reality yet some people are still in denial. Many are petrified about knowing their status. Founding member of the Business Coalition Against HIV/AIDS in Sierra Leone (BCAASL), Arne Johansen, has called on all Sierra Leoneans to know their status. “You guys are playing with your life; it takes only a pick to[…]

On Friday 13th January 2017, a delegation of Lebanese businessmen, lead by the President of the Lebanese community, Samir Hassenyeh, visited the Vice President, Victor Bockarie Foh, at his Tower Hill office in Freetown. Hassenyeh presented the Executive of the Lebanese community and said the group is comprised of 27 members. He said, most of[…]

The Sierra Princess, which is part of Sovereign Ferries of the Westminster Group has started operations from Kissy Ferry Terminal to Lungi. Musa Yeroh Barrie, Operations Manager, said, “2016 was challenging. We should have started operations beginning of last year, but due to unforeseen challenges they had to start operations in December.” She said the[…]

On 14th July 2016, a sea ambulance speedboat was commissioned for the Bonthe District. The $400,000 USD boat was purchased through the Reproductive Child Health Project funded by the World Bank. The boat was meant to fast track emergency health services for pregnant and lactating mothers and children younger than five. It was to act[…]

Looking ahead this week, the gears are high for inauguration day on January with. With a million or more people expected to come to Washington D.C. for the event, folks here should prepare to do a lot of walking as most of the streets around the White House perimeter will be off limit. Congestion at[…]

The termination of a major contract at Sierra Rutile/Iluka will lead to 300 Sierra Leoneans losing their jobs. The contract with Transcend, who were to provide Sierra Rutile with heavy mineral concentrate, is said to hang in the balance after the new management decided to abruptly terminate their contract. Employees and contractors were worried about job losses when news of the sale and takeover by Iluka broke late last year. Four Paramount Chiefs in the SRL's operational areas have written to the company urging them to reverse their decision to avoid unrest in the company and the community. Chiefs PC John Jibao Russell- Nyuma II of Lower Bambara Chiefdom, PC Hawa Gbanabom of Impere, PC Alhaji Badara Sheriff of Jong Chiefdom, PC Tommy Mualele Jombla of Upper Banta Chiefdom [...]
Ninety-nine out of 311 of juvenile offenders (32%) in remand homes in Freetown and Bo, from January – September 2016, were charged with sexual penetration, according to Prison Watch – Sierra Leone. The Director of Prison Watch Sierra Leone, Mambu S. Feika, quoted figures at the launch of an EU-funded project to improve the administration of justice and the application of the rule of law in places of detention to improve human rights in Sierra Leone. While giving an overview of the project, Feika said, “Sexual penetration represents the highest number of charges. If we have children between the ages of 11 and 14 committing these crimes, what will their adult life look like?” Feika also disclosed that 78 of those children were living with their mother while 77 of them [...]
The Head and Missionary-in-Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat in Sierra Leone, Amir Saeed U.R. Rahman, recently disclosed that their annual Conference (Jalsa Salana) will be held on the 3rd-5th of February in Bo at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary School. Speaking on the importance of the conference, Amir Saeed U.R. Rahman maintained is to enable every sincere individual to personally gain religious benefit from this conference, added the congregational meeting together will promote mutual understanding among all brothers and sisters and strengthen the fraternal ties within members. “It is essential for all those who can afford to undertake the journey to Bo to come,” Rahman said. “The conference will embody many blessed objectives and the devoted must disregard minor [...]

Sierra Leone 2016 FA Cup Champions, FC Johansen, has intensified preparations ahead of their CAF Champion’s League, preliminary match against Moroccan top flight side FUS Rabat. FC Johansen will be hosting FUS Rabat for the first leg in the preliminary round between 10th–12th of February 2017 and the return match is expected to be played[…]

Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) Competition Director, Sorie Ibrahim Sesay, says the FA and the government have to prepare well if only the country’s national team, Leone Stars, hopes to secure a place in the 2019 African Cup Nations to be hosted in Cameroon. Leone Stars was drawn in Group F together with Ghana Black[…]