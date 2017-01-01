On the re-opening of SLPP Office … “We would never encourage violence” John Benjamin...

Sierra Leone’s first Lieutenant General, Samuel O. Williams, former Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) was found dead at his residence on Thursday 22nd December. The former CDS, Williams, was allegedly gunned down by unknown assailants in his residence at Simbo Town, Devil Hole within the Western Rural District at around 3:00 a.m. According to the[…]

Over 40 delegates of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) in Kenema district have pledged their support for flag bearer candidate Julius Maada Bio during a meeting held on Wednesday 21st December at the Kenema City Council hall. The Kenema SLPP Chairman, Moriba Koroma, ensured that the delegates will openly declare their support for Maada[…]

Hannah Koroma is a seamstress and the big winner of the 4/50 Mercury jackpot and bonus  a whopping Le145 million. Koroma has been playing Mercury since 2009 and the most she and her husband have won was Le150,000. “I was very surprised. When they told me that I won, I did not believe them. This[…]

Freedom of expression and association are the life blood of a vibrant and healthy democratic state and restrictions on those freedoms tends to represent a fearful state. Citizens and representatives from several civil society organisations, on Wednesday, called for a review of the Public Order Act of 1965. ”Within a healthy democracy a lot of[…]

The Serbian Consul to Sierra Leone, Dr. Addonis Abboud, has been named Diplomat of the Year at the National Development Awards 2016, held recently. There were four nominations for this category including Ghana, Nigeria High Commission the Embassy of Iran and the Serbian Consulate. The Awardee, Dr. Abboud, gave a background of his diplomatic career,[…]

The Director General of the National HIV/AIDS Secretariat (NAS), Alhaji Dr. Momodu Sesay has estimated that there are 54,000 HIV positive infected individuals in Sierra Leone. The worst part is that 40,000 of those infected are not yet been identified. “We have 14,000 people that are living with HIV/AIDS in Sierra Leone… These 54,000 people - we don't know all of them… This is a UN AIDS estimation. It is only by testing we would be able to find these 54,000 people,” said Alhaji Dr. Sesay. He made this statement at an “emergency press talk”, which was meant to probe and clarify issues in a recent headline: “30% of the patients admitted at Connaught Hospital are HIV positive”- Infectious Disease Coordinator. Though Dr. Sesay did not refute or debunk the claims, [...]
“Twas the night before Christmas”, was written by Clement Clarke Moore (1779-1863) in 1822. It is now a tradition in many families to read the poem every Christmas Eve. The poem was first published in the U.S. on the 23rd of December 1823, and it was an immediate success. The Awoko family would like to share this tradition with all of you. Twas the Night before Christmas Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads. And mamma in her 'kerchief, and I in my cap, Had just settled our brains for a long winter's [...]
Gambia's Supreme Court will go ahead with hearing of the presidential poll petition brought by the party of outgoing Yahya Jammeh, the Chief Justice has confirmed. The Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) appeared before the court on Wednesday after filing processes challenging the outcome of the December 1 polls last week. According to Chief Justice Emmanuel Falegbe, the case was adjourned because there were not enough judges to sit on the case as a yesterday. Substantive hearing is scheduled for January 10, eight days to the swearing-in of president-elect Adama Barrow. He further disclosed that a panel of judges had been appointed from Nigeria and Sierra Leone to sit on the case. ''We are trying to maximize on time,'' he is quoted to have [...]

Former Sierra Leone national opener and wicket keeper, based in the U.K., Albert Felton Kpundeh, popularly known as Ketor, has donated assorted first aid kits worth over £1,000 to the Sierra Leone Cricket Association. The presentation of the kits was officially done on Thursday 22nd December 2016 at the Prince of Wales school in Kingtom[…]

All roads lead to the Wusum playing field in Makeni on Sunday 25th December 2016 as the Wusum Stars battle Pathfinder FC in the grand finale of the 6th Edition of the Ernest Bai Koroma (EBK) trophy tournament. The winner will take home Le10 million Leones this time around. Both teams are determined to make[…]