The rights of the physically challenged are often trampled upon without them even knowing, simply because most of them know little or nothing about the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD). Those assigned the task of protecting people's rights, including the Human Rights Commission, are also sometimes unaware of international and domesticated laws. The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) with support from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) yesterday Tuesday 31st January concluded training for the HRCSL and the Disability Commission (DC) on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) and Persons with Disability Act 2011. The Convention is the international agreement, which Sierra Leone domesticated [...]