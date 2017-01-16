Ninety-nine out of 311 of juvenile offenders (32%) in remand homes in Freetown and Bo, from January – September 2016, were charged with sexual penetration, according to Prison Watch – Sierra Leone.
The Director of Prison Watch Sierra Leone, Mambu S. Feika, quoted figures at the launch of an EU-funded project to improve the administration of justice and the application of the rule of law in places of detention to improve human rights in Sierra Leone.
While giving an overview of the project, Feika said, “Sexual penetration represents the highest number of charges. If we have children between the ages of 11 and 14 committing these crimes, what will their adult life look like?” Feika also disclosed that 78 of those children were living with their mother while 77 of them [...]