On the re-opening of SLPP Office … “We would never encourage violence” John Benjamin...

On Tuesday 24th January 2017, the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC), led by Justice Edmond Cowan presented its report on the constitutional review process to President Ernest Bai Koroma. This presentation came almost three years and six months after the launch of the review process in July 2013 and following the All People’s Congress’s rejection of[…]

Members of Parliament (MP’s) yesterday, unanimously approved five Presidential nominees that they believe have the qualifications and technical know-how to occupy their various capacities in the country. The approved nominees include Dr. Nimata Walker (Chairperson Teaching Hospital Complex Administration Board), Counsel Suleiman Kabba Koroma aka Borbor Kabba (Chairman National Privatisation Commission), Dr. Zubairu Ahmed Kalokoh,[…]

To further boost electricity production in the Western Area, four new high-power transformers have been procured to serve four communities in Freetown. The Director of Energy, Ministry of Energy, Benjamin Kamara, said the four transformers are already in country from China and will be delivered by the Energy Access Project (EAP) for priority areas of[…]

The Chairman and Leader of the Alliance Democratic Party, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray has pledged to repeal the criminal libel law if he assumes office as President of Sierra Leone in 2018. He made this pledge on Monday 23rd January, during the Party’s weekly press briefing at his Rawdon street office in Freetown. The call for[…]

On Tuesday morning, the Executive of the Indigenous Transport Owners Association together with the Executive of the Clearing and Forwarding Association, yesterday, staged a peaceful strike calling for improved conditions at the port. The strike slowed operations until the associations could meet with port management. Among the issues raised, the workers called for officials of[…]

Airtel Sierra Leone Limited has reversed the increase in price for using the Internet, WhatsApp, FaceBook and Twitter. On Saturday, Airtel increased the cost of data from Le1,500 for a day to Le2,500. The cost for the month was Le25,500 and was increased to Le45,0000. On Monday, Airtel reversed the increase to previous amounts under[…]

The Sierra Leone Investment and Export Promotion Agency (SLIEPA) in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the West Africa Trade and Investment Hub yesterday organized a one day sensitization workshop for executives of local companies at the Hub Hotel Wilberforce in Freetown. Sharka Kawa Export Development Officer of SLIEPA spoke[…]

One of the legacies of the Ebola pandemic is the large number of orphans left after its wake. St. Georges Interim home for kids at Regent, temporarily housed many of these orphans, while the home’s administration searched for extended family or foster parents. Over the weekend, the United Sierra Leone Sister Inc. (USLS) has donated[…]

RANSCO-CLSG, on Tuesday, commenced meetings with its engineers and contractors starting with the Owners Engineer, the company responsible for the monitoring and supervision of the two contractors. TRANSCO-CLSG is an electricity interconnection company mandated by the Heads of State of Cote d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia to implement the CLSG process, which is an[…]

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Momodu Kargbo has recently disclosed that the country spends 25% on the importation of food, out of $350 million annual importation of agricultural products for the past five years. He added that out of the $350m some $120 million is spent on importation of onions and the same amount for Irish potatoes. On the other hand agricultural export account for about 3% of total exports annually “this trend has to change as we need to increase the trend by exporting agricultural products.” Momodu Kargbo maintained that the major contributing factor to the high inflation of the economy in the county is the increase in cost of basic food items, most of which are imported, mainly because domestic production of these items is either [...]