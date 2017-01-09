Since 1924, long before Sierra Leone's independence, Governor, Sir Ransford Slater, introduced a Parliament of 21 members 11 appointed and 10 “unofficial”. In 1951, 12 Paramount Chiefs, one per district, were added to the composition of Parliament. In 1961, upon Independence, Parliament became a completely elected body, which existed till 1978 when a one-party State was declared. In 1996, Parliament was restored in a democratic election with Tejan Kabbah as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.
Today, there are 112 directly elected Members of Parliament and 12 Paramount Chiefs. Two political parties are represented in Parliament. The All People's Congress hold 67 seats and the Sierra Leone People's Party hold 42 seats. Out of the 124 members of Parliament, only 15 [...]