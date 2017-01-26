The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Momodu Kargbo has recently disclosed that the country spends 25% on the importation of food, out of $350 million annual importation of agricultural products for the past five years.
He added that out of the $350m some $120 million is spent on importation of onions and the same amount for Irish potatoes. On the other hand agricultural export account for about 3% of total exports annually “this trend has to change as we need to increase the trend by exporting agricultural products.”
Momodu Kargbo maintained that the major contributing factor to the high inflation of the economy in the county is the increase in cost of basic food items, most of which are imported, mainly because domestic production of these items is either [...]